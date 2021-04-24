Pirate Invasion Market - Yorktown Market Days

Beware of pillagers as pirates invade Yorktown Market Days! In this special extended farmers market—you can shop for fresh produce, enjoy seafood hauled in right off the ships on our local waters, and choose from a variety of fresh breads and pastries. We know all those mini-marauders are bound to work up an appetite as they explore the nearby festival and hunt down the treasure on their maps. Take advantage of the Historic Yorktown restaurants as well as food vendors and food trucks that will be serving up lunch, snacks, and cold drinks!

Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including times, dates, and locations.