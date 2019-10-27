The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within

Funny, sexy, touching...

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer for the second time in their life probably wouldn’t think of doing. With a fear that she might lose “the girls”, the first thing on her to-do list is to take them out for one last hurrah. And does she succeed? Is there a “happy ending”? This sexy, adventurous award-winning solo show follows the triumphant journey of one woman seeking her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within.

Valerie is an actor in both theater and film, as well as a playwright. She was raised in Richmond and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and James Madison University. Her credits include the Off-Broadway production of A Stoop on Orchard Street, Cookie in Rumors and Claudia Shear’s Blown Sideways Through Life. Films: How I Became that Jewish Guy, which premiered at the NYC Film Festival, and Bridges and Tunnels.

$25 I JCC Member: $22 I $28 at the door