Pilobolus returns with an exhilarating new evening-length work—a narrative that depicts the surreal dream world of a young girl on the verge of self-discovery. Combining an ingenious use of multimedia, projected shadow play, and dance on the verge of acrobatics, this theatrical event follows a teenage girl who longs for independence as she falls asleep and journeys into the land of shadows. Shadowland was conceived in collaboration with Steven Banks, lead writer for the popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, and it is set to rhythmic original music by musician/composer David Poe. This award-winning company continues to break down barriers between different creative disciplines through its collaborations as it explores ways of using the body as a graphic and expressive medium. The company has toured the world extensively and has appeared on countless television shows including Oprah, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the Academy Awards, and 60 Minutes. “Grace meets physical agility to create movement that is as lyrical as it is astonishing,” says the Sunday Oregonian.