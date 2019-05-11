Pilobolus: "Shadowland 2: The New Adventure"

In the more than 40 years since its beginnings as a dance class assignment at Dartmouth College, Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and at the Olympic games; appeared on television and in movies, advertisements, schools, and businesses; and has created more than 120 dance works seen around the world. Pilobolus’ new evening-length show, "Shadowland 2: The New Adventure," tells a love story about two people and their quixotic quest to save an imaginary bird. Developed in collaboration with "SpongeBob SquarePants" lead writer Steven Banks, the production uses animation, video, and shadow-theatre for an adventure that dips its toes into the genres of science fiction, film noir, and romantic comedy. With Pilobolus’s acrobatic movement, the humor of cartoons, and the heart of a love story, "Shadowland 2" celebrates the power of dreams to help us discover who we’re born to be.