When watching this extraordinary company perform, one can’t help but ask, as a New York Times critic did, “How many things can be made of a somersault!” In a Pilobolus show, bodies merge and part, roll and climb, forming impossible shapes that spark wonder. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to this amazing group, you’ll want to be there as “acrobatics are liquefied into poetry. The continuity of changing imagery, the easy sensuousness and the wonderful push-me-pull-you surprises of the physicality: These still seem to come right out of their makers’ dreams and into ours” (The New York Times).
Pilobolus
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Dance
Apr 4, 2019
