Pillars to Pavers

to Google Calendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Since the 1960s, the City of Alexandria has seen its older buildings and spaces being restored, preserved, and reused in different ways. In honor of National Preservation Month, explore spaces not normally open to the public at Carlyle House, Lee-Fendall, as well as two guest sites. This walking tour will explore the streets of Alexandria with stops to look at how buildings have been preserved and reused for future generations to enjoy. Both tours begin at Lee-Fendall House, 614 Oronoco St. This tour includes walking over many city blocks, stairs and access to confined spaces. Walking shoes required, bottled water suggested. Held rain or shine. All sales are final.

Every Saturday in May (2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, & 30th). 10am and 2pm

$25 per person

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
History
703-549-2997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pillars to Pavers - 2020-05-02 10:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular