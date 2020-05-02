Pillars to Pavers

Since the 1960s, the City of Alexandria has seen its older buildings and spaces being restored, preserved, and reused in different ways. In honor of National Preservation Month, explore spaces not normally open to the public at Carlyle House, Lee-Fendall, as well as two guest sites. This walking tour will explore the streets of Alexandria with stops to look at how buildings have been preserved and reused for future generations to enjoy. Both tours begin at Lee-Fendall House, 614 Oronoco St. This tour includes walking over many city blocks, stairs and access to confined spaces. Walking shoes required, bottled water suggested. Held rain or shine. All sales are final.

Every Saturday in May (2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, & 30th). 10am and 2pm

$25 per person