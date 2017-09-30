Picturing the Twentieth Century

Virginia Historical Society 428 North Boulevard , Richmond, Virginia 23220

Members: $10; Nonmembers: $17.

New and rapidly developing technologies allowed the twentieth century to be the more visually documented than any previous era. Movies, photography, and new printing methods recorded the sweeping changes that occurred as people moved from the countryside to cities and as the Industrial Revolution came to dominate the new rhythms of life. Join us as we explore themes of urbanization, social change, and politics represented by the rarely displayed photograph, manuscript, and museum collections of the Virginia Historical Society.

Virginia Historical Society 428 North Boulevard , Richmond, Virginia 23220
8043584901
