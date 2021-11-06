In partnership with the Alexandria Film Festival the ASO presents Homegrown: American Stories in Music and Film on November 6, 2021. Original films that were commissioned by the ASO and produced by local artists will accompany music from the Americana tradition including Higdon’s Blue Cathedral, Copland’s Our Town and John Henry, Griffes’ Clouds, Ives’ “Housatonic at Stockbridge” and Grant Still’s “Manhattan Skyline.” The program culminates with Mussorgsky’s well-loved Pictures at an Exhibition. Attendees are invited to stay for a post-concert talk on stage with the filmmakers.

The concert will be presented with no intermission. Masks are required and all attendees must be vaccinated. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert.

Tickets: $20-$85 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/pictures-at-an-exhibition/

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

James Ross, Music Director

Homegrown: Stories in Music and Film, a partnership with the Alexandria Film Festival

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center