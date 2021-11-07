In partnership with the Alexandria Film Festival the ASO presents Homegrown: American Stories in Music and Film on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Music from the Americana tradition will include Higdon’s Blue Cathedral, Copland’s Our Town and John Henry, Griffes’ Clouds, Ives’ “The Housatonic at Stockbridge” and Grant Still’s “Manhattan Skyline.” The program culminates with Mussorgsky’s well-loved Pictures at an Exhibition.

The concert will be presented with no intermission. Masks are required and all attendees must be fully-vaccinated. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert. Seating is very limited.

Tickets: $20-$65 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

James Ross, Music Director

Homegrown: American Stories in Music and Film, a partnership with the Alexandria Film Festival

Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial