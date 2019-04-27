The 2019 Alan M. and Nathalie P. Voorhees Lecture on the History of Cartography will focus on “Pictorial Maps: The Art, History, and Culture of this Popular Map Genre." Dr. Stephen J. Hornsby will speak on "Picturing America: The Golden Age of Pictorial Maps." He is the director of the Canadian American Center at the University of Maine and focuses his research on historical geography and American cartography in the early 20th century. Eliane Dotson, owner of Old World Auctions and president of the Washington Map Society, will speak on “Putting the 'Art' back in Cartography.” An exhibition of pictorial maps from the Library’s collections will also be on display throughout the day. While the lectures do not begin until 1:00 PM, there are several activities offered during the morning, including a map exhibition, map appraisals by Old World Auctions, and tours of the Conservation Lab (reservation required). A workshop on "Exploring Maps in LVA's DigiTool" will be offered at 11:00 AM by the Library of Virginia’s senior map archivist, Cassandra Britt Farrell (reservation required). Box lunches are offered for advance purchase only. For more information, contact Dawn Greggs at dawn.greggs@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3813.