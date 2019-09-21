Pickleball Round Table Tournament

Elite Medicare Specialist and Petersburg Parks & Recreation are bringing Pickleball to Petersburg on September 21st at Lee Memorial Park!

Pickleball is a sport that is played with a paddle and a whiffle ball on badminton sized court with a tennis style net. It is the fastest growing sport in America and is suited for anyone of any age, including seniors!

There will be matches for women's doubles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles as well as award ceremonies.

To register please go online to https://www.elitemedicarespecialists.com/pickleball

Registration is $10 per person per event

Pre-registration closes September 18th and a waiver and tournament entry form are required.

Free lessons will also be offered on September 17th and 19th at Lee Memorial Park at 5:30pm.

For further questions please contact Brittnee Troxler via email at elitemediare2557@gmail.com or by phone at (804) 898-3404.