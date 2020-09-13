PIANIST GABRIELA MONTERO | Live from Barcelona

With a warm personality and a devoted following on the world stage, Venezuela-born concert pianist Gabriela Montero streams a recital including a classical work and an astonishing, real-time classical improvisation based on audience suggestions, followed by a conversation - live from her studio in Barcelona, Spain! The repertoire will include Schumann's Kinderszecenen (Scenes from Childhood) and Beethoven's Piano Sonata op. 31, no. 2 (Tempest).

Montero is celebrated both for her brilliant interpretations of the core repertoire and for her ability to improvise, composing and playing new works in real time in connection with her audiences. A veteran of concert stages such as Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, Wigmore Hall, Vienna Konzerthaus, and Berlin Philharmonie, Montero is the recipient of many awards, including a Latin Grammy for "Best Classical Album," a Rockefeller Award for her contributions to the arts, and appointment as the first "Honorary Consul" of Amnesty International in recognition of her sustained efforts to advocate for human rights in Venezuela, both through music and public discourse.

The cost is $10.00 for general admission and free for Virginia Tech students.

To purchase tickets online, visit: https://tickets.artscenter.vt.edu/Online/seatSelect.asp?createBO::WSmap=1&BOparam::WSmap::loadBestAvailable::performance_ids=B39811CD-3F2D-424E-B806-AF4FB7991CD7l.

Students can sign-up for their free tickets at: https://virginiatech.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1C6exG4UH8sh8k5.

A recording will remain available to ticket holders for seven days following the live event.

Fall Access Passes are also available for the complete HomeStage Series starting at $60.00.

The HomeStage Series is a special series of events featuring notable artists live from their homes and studios. Not another livestream or pre-recorded performance that’s widely available to everyone, this series is exclusive to the Moss Arts Center and designed specifically to be presented online. Get up close and personal with the artists during performances and conversations and learn more about them and their work through moderated discussions and questions and answers from the audience—all from the comfort of your own home. Grab your favorite snack, kick back, and settle in. You’re guaranteed to have a front row seat.

