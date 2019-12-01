Photos with Santa

Santa will be available for photos and visits at his Headquarters presented by HGTV, located in Fashion Court, on Level 1 by the glass elevator.

This holiday, check out the interactive Elf Academy at HGTV's Santa HQ. You can try on the latest elf looks with Santa’s Magic Mirror, create your very own Elf-ID Card and scan yourself on the Naughty or Nice O'Meter. Plus, new this year, spend less time in line and more time on holiday fun with a Fast Pass. Purchase yours today!

Want to see Santa sooner? Get a Fast Pass to make your family’s visit even easier! Reserve Below. *Fast Pass Reservations run through 12/22 only.

SANTA HOURS

DECEMBER

SUN (12/1, 12/8): 12 - 7PM; BREAK: 3 - 4PM

MON-SAT (12/2-12/7): 10AM - 8PM; BREAK: 1 - 2PM & 5 - 6PM

MON-SAT (12/9-12/21): 9AM - 8PM; BREAK: 1 - 2PM & 5 - 6PM

SUN (12/15, 12/22): 9AM - 8PM; BREAK: 1 - 2PM & 5 - 6PM

MON (12/23): 9AM - 8PM; BREAK: 1 - 2PM & 5 - 6PM

TUES (12/24) [CHRISTMAS EVE]: 10AM - 5PM; BREAK: 1 - 2PM