Phillips Seafood Shipping

Enjoy delicious seafood shipped to your door, anywhere in the continental US with Phillips Seafood. Let us take care of dinner for you — get our famous crab cakes, top quality crab meat delivered fresh to your door. You can even get our specialty sauces delivered to spice up any home cooked meal. We strive to provide speedy delivery with next-day shipping on all orders placed Monday through Thursday by noon. To get more information on how to place an order, check out our website: https://www.phillipsseafood.com/shop. For any special needs or requests, please feel free to contact us by phone at (410) 685-6600 or by email at sfaa@phillipsseafood.com.

