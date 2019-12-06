The Phantom Tollbooth

A bored, young boy named Milo unexpectedly receives a magic tollbooth, and he is transported to the Land of Wisdom, only to find it fractured by the conflict between King Azaz and the Mathemagican. Along with Tock the Dog and the Humbug, he embarks on an exceptional journey to rescue Princesses Rhyme and Reason and reunite the kingdom.

Come to the show an hour early on Fridays and Saturdays for the Phantom Phun Phestival - featuring games, street performers, face painting and fun for the whole family!

Performances: Friday & Saturday, December 6 & 7 at 7pm

Thursday – Saturday, December 12 – 14 at 7pm

Saturdays, December 7 &14 at 2pm

Tickets: $5 Students; $10 Adults

Order tickets online:

https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/staffordhs/buy-tix?d=0