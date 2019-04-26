"Peter and the Starcatcher" by Stafford High School's Award-Winning Stafford Players

The award-winning Stafford Players, Stafford High School’s drama students, will bring “Peter and the Starcatcher” to center stage on April 26 and 27 and May 2-4, 2019. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the story of the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Molly, a starcatcher-in-training, faces off against the fearsome Black Stache in an enchanting adventure that reveals how a wayward orphan becomes “the boy who wouldn’t grow up”—Peter Pan.

The play will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27; 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2; 7 p.m. on May 3; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 4. Tickets are $6 for children, students and senior citizens and $9 for adults and are available at the door payable with cash or check. Performances will be held in the Stafford High School auditorium at 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg, Va., 22405. For more information, contact thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.