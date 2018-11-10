Peter Max - The Retrospective: 1960 - 2018

A newly-curated collection of artist legend, Peter Max’s exquisite paintings will be on exhibition and available for acquisition in a presentation at Chasen Galleries, Richmond’s premier fine art gallery. The exhibition opens with previews on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and runs through Sunday, November 18, 2018. A preview event kicks off the Exhibition on Saturday, November 10 from 6:00 -8:00pm and not-to-be-missed Gallery receptions for the public have been announced: Saturday, November 17 from 4pm to 8pm and Sunday, November 18 from 1pm to 3pm. RSVPs are requested at Rose@chasengalleries.com or 804-204-1048. Visit www.chasengalleries.com for more info.