Peter Culley: Mounds, Compounds, Sheds and Monoliths: searching for the solution in the idiosyncratic

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Ave, Richmond, Virginia 23220

London architect Peter Culley will present a lecture on his work from the time of the VMFA where he was project architect for Rick Mather Architects in the Rick Mather + SMBW collaboration, then on to various works of quite varied scales in New York, Memphis, rural Virginia, Los Angeles and London for his own practice, Spatial Affairs Bureau, before coming back to Richmond for the ambitious downtown BridgePark intiative. Peter’s studio has a reputation for interrogating the principles of a project and also the boundaries of the disciplines it operates within.

