As part of his 2017 U.S. fall tour, fingerstyle guitarist and guitar-maker Peter Ciluzzi is set to perform at The Mainline at Ashland Coffee and Tea, 100 North Railroad Ave., Ashland, on Friday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance or $13 at the door. Ciluzzi’s music transports listeners on a journey through virtuosic, evocative compositions that tell a story without words. His acclaimed solo instrumental work has accumulated millions of views on YouTube and more than 6 million plays on Spotify. As a luthier, his performances also showcase some of his own hand-crafted guitars.

With what has been described as a distinctive, timeless sound that is both familiar and unexpected, his music defies easy categorization and reflects a wide range of influences including jazz, classical, rock, bluegrass, and world music. He was a finalist in the 2007 Canadian Fingerstyle Guitar Competition and has performed with guitarists such as Antoine Dufour and Ewan Dobson. Ciluzzi is a recording artist on the Candyrat Records label. Tickets can be purchased at www.ashlandcoffeeandtea.com, and more information can be found at www.peterciluzzi.com.