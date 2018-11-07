Pete McCutchen: Pattern + Texture

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Photographer Pete McCutchen captures naturally-occurring abstracts, texture, and pattern found in the natural world. He finds pattern and texture in snow, ice, and sand, even in mud. Printed on metallic paper on a large scale, these striking images straddle the line between abstraction and realism.

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
