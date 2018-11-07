Photographer Pete McCutchen captures naturally-occurring abstracts, texture, and pattern found in the natural world. He finds pattern and texture in snow, ice, and sand, even in mud. Printed on metallic paper on a large scale, these striking images straddle the line between abstraction and realism.
Pete McCutchen: Pattern + Texture
The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314
The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more