Pet Valu Offers Free Dog Washes This October

In an effort to express their appreciation to both new visitors and loyal customers, Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of premium pet food, treats, toys and accessories, will be offering free dog washes to all customers throughout October 2020.

Customers can visit any local Pet Valu store that has a self-serve dog wash station during the month of October to take advantage of the usual $10 service, completely free of charge. Supplies and amenities needed to pamper your pup including shampoo, towel service, treats, professional high-velocity dryers and an elevated tub with easily accessible steps are all included in the service.

“We have some of the most loyal customers around, and this is an opportunity to show them our gratitude for their ongoing support during these trying times, even while our services were temporarily closed for safety reasons,” said Ally Homa, senior marketing manager at Pet Valu.

The self-serve dog wash stations will be open during normal store hours. Customers must sign up to be a Pet Points Plus member in order to receive the free dog wash. It's highly recommended that customers make an appointment, as the company is following strict capacity limitations due to COVID-19. Visit the store locator page to find a Pet Valu near you. For more information on Pet Valu’s services, or to make a purchase online, visit petvalu.com.