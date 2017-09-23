Perspective Presents: Phoenix

Perspective is molded by the principles of The Moth’s events and programs. Everyone has a story and everyone is worthy of having their stories heard. Perspective proposes to provide a platform for novice and professional local storytellers to share their experiences in an intimate venue solely committed to personal storytelling, stories with a beginning, middle, and end revealing how this experience impacted them. Ultimately, not only will it engage and invite a broader artistic community, Perspective is intended to narrow the canyon that divides and offer another perspective.

In first-person, the storyteller will freely interpret themes given each season. The inaugural event for Perspective is entitled, Phoenix. Catered to adult audiences, Phoenix, will be stories revolving around rebirthing, rising, and conquering challenges. They are success stories, and interpretation for each theme will be loosely interpreted from the teller’s perspective.

The event will be on the Ground Floor on Riverviews Artspace in the Rosel H. Schewel Theater at 7pm on September 23rd. Admission is $7 at the door, cash bar will be available during the event.

Our storytellers for the evening will be Elizabeth Becker, Larry Bassett, Farley Dickey, Jenny Haynes and Royal Shiree.