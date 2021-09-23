Performance: "Welcome to Indian Country" | Moss Art Center

"WELCOME TO INDIAN COUNTRY"

Indigenous Performance Productions

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 7 PM

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 7 PM

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Presented in partnership with the American Indian and Indigenous Community Center

Claiming rich heritage, representation, and contexts both ancient and urban, Indigenous artists reveal the power of music and stories in the East Coast work-in-progress premiere of Welcome to Indian Country, commissioned in part by the Moss Arts Center.

Diverse Native American performers seamlessly share songs and stories about life, love, connecting to culture, survival, and resilience. In an evening celebrating Native peoples and culture through original and historic music, poetry, and storytelling, collaborators Delbert Anderson, Nick Lucero, Nokosee Fields, Mali Obomsawin, Julia Keefe, and Rena Priest represent the Diné (Navajo), Osage, Nez Perce, Lhaq’temish (Lummi), and Abenaki, as well as South American Indigenous descent.