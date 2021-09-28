Performance: Miwa Matreyek "The World Made Itself" and "Infinitely Yours"

Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 7:30 and 9 PM

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 7 and 8:30 PM

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Miwa Matreyek interacts with her animations as shadow silhouettes, at the cross-section of the cinematic and theatrical, fantastical and tangible. Infinitely Yours explores global warming and the vastly changing Earth, attempting to physicalize and emotionalize the non-stop barrage of news streaming through our screens and the environmental transformation on which we can’t seem to hit pause or rewind. This World Made Itself is a visually and musically rich journey through the history of the earth, from the universe’s epic beginnings to the complex world of humans. A companion to Infinitely Yours, This World Made Itself is at once semi-scientific—like flipping through a children’s encyclopedia, or viewing a kaleidoscope—and also emotional and dream-like.