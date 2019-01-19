Penn Miller Signing

to Google Calendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

"Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia" is an action-packed humorous novel by Penn Miller, intertwining the history of Richmond with contemporary storytelling, delving into the many perspectives of the American Civil War.

Info
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Penn Miller Signing - 2019-01-19 13:00:00
Gather Round

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular