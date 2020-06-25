“Pelléas et Mélisande”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Debussy’s only completed opera, based on the late 19th-century symbolist play by Maurice Maeterlink, is reimagined in an immersive and interactive setting. Using the advanced technologies of the Moss Arts Center’s Cube, Virginia Tech’s creative team of faculty, students, and guest performers will realize Debussy’s dream for an innovative opera with strong connection between scenic and musical movement.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
5402315300
