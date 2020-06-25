Debussy’s only completed opera, based on the late 19th-century symbolist play by Maurice Maeterlink, is reimagined in an immersive and interactive setting. Using the advanced technologies of the Moss Arts Center’s Cube, Virginia Tech’s creative team of faculty, students, and guest performers will realize Debussy’s dream for an innovative opera with strong connection between scenic and musical movement.
“Pelléas et Mélisande”
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
