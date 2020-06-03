Peer Recovery Group

The Up Center , Virginia

Connect with your peers while learning about various aspects of recovery.

This peer-led group is a safe space for sharing experiences and thoughts on addiction, getting support from fellow peers, and learning techniques to cope and thrive while on your journey.

This program is free. 18 and up.

WHEN: Wednesdays 5:30pm - 7pm Fridays 8:30am – 10am

WHERE: Online via Zoom

LENGTH: Ongoing

REGISTRATION:

Call (757) 965-8622

For more information contact:

Samantha.Brogren@TheUpCenter.org (757)-965-8661

Funded by a grant from the Norfolk Department of Health SOR Grant

Counseling & Support Groups, Health & Wellness
