Pearl Harbor Day Observance

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

The day that will live in infamy, December 7, 1941, was when the forces of Imperial Japan bombed the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, propelling America into WWII.

Join us for comments by VWM Director Clay Mountcastle, followed by a very special edition of the VWM’s monthly featured program, “From the Archives,” where Archivist Heidi Sheldon will highlight materials relating to the attack at Pearl Harbor. Then, enjoy a viewing “World War II: Pearl Harbor” from our award-winning documentary film series, “Virginians at War.”

Register at: bit.ly/PearlHarbor2020 or watch at www.Facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial

