3rd Annual PeaceLoveRVA-Richmond's Yoga Festival. A wide variety of Yoga classes, Mindfulness workshops, Laughter Yoga, Sound Healing, Sacred Dance, Family Yoga and more for all ages and abilities. Live music and vegetarian/vegan food trucks. Family friendly on beautiful grounds of Maymont Park. Rain or Shine. Festival is free. Pre-register and schedule details at www.peaceloverrva.com