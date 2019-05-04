PeaceLoveRVA-Richmond's Yoga Festival

Maymont Park 1000 Spottswood Road, Virginia 23220

3rd Annual PeaceLoveRVA-Richmond's Yoga Festival. A wide variety of Yoga classes, Mindfulness workshops, Laughter Yoga, Sound Healing, Sacred Dance, Family Yoga and more for all ages and abilities. Live music and vegetarian/vegan food trucks. Family friendly on beautiful grounds of Maymont Park. Rain or Shine. Festival is free. Pre-register and schedule details at www.peaceloverrva.com

Maymont Park 1000 Spottswood Road, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Workshops
