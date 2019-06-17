The Richmond World Affairs Council presents its June Program:

"PEACE WORKS: U.S. Peacebuilding Initiatives."

An Interview with Ambassador Frederick Barton, moderated by Dr. Matthew Shank.

Details:

Join us for an exciting evening and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to discuss important foreign affairs matters!

Ambassador Barton will answer questions on the topic of U.S. Peacebuilding initiatives and will present his new book “Peace Works”. A signed copy will be available for purchase after the program.

You may pre-order a copy and submit an interview question when you register for the event.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org/event/peace-building-initiatives/ or call 804-934-9000.

Our distinguished speaker Ambassador Barton teaches at the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. Barton started USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives, and was America’s ambassador to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in New York, the UN’s Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva and the first Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations. He also led conflict management initiatives in over 40 crisis zones across the globe, from Haiti, Iraq, Nigeria, Burma, Pakistan to Turkey.

Dr. Matthew Shank is President of the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges, and President Emeritus of Marymount University. Recently, he also served as an interim President of the World Affairs Council – DC. Dr. Shank is an accomplished scholar and author, as well as sought-after consultant in the areas of marketing research and strategic planning.

Price: $0 - $20

The RWAC Program is free for students, $10 admission for RWAC members, and $20 regular admission.