The PDRA blasts back into Virginia Motorsports Park on June 29th and 30th. It is the PDRA Firecracker Nationals and it is all happening at Virginia Motorsports Park. New owner, Tommy Franklin, brought this exciting event to the Richmond/Dinwiddie Market. This event offers something for everyone. This is the biggest Pro Mod Show in the country. Race fans of all ages will see the fastest Pro Mods, Pro Mod Bikes, Outlaw 632, Pro Stock and more. This is round four of the million dollar tour. Spectators will see racing stars Chris Rini, Jr. Ward, Spencer Allen, and Elijah Morton. Jet Cars and fireworks will round out the weekend! Get tickets at the gate or www.PDRA660.com.