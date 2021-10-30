Paws at the River - Yorktown Market Days

Yorktown Market Days' annual Paws at the River is designed to bring awareness to animal rescue organizations, and to help place adoptable pets in their “furever” homes.

On this special day, the market fun will extend down to the green in front of the Riverwalk Landing Businesses where you’ll find informational booths and other educational opportunities! Support a small business and stop by FiDough Homemade Dog Treats, get a free professional picture with your canine companion, and march in our annual Halloween Pet Parade.

Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including time, date, and location.