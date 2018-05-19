The Olde Towne School for Dogs and Frolic Dogs Canine Sports Club will sponsor Paws for the People on Saturday, May 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Market Square to benefit the Lazarus Food Pantry of Christ Church, the largest weekly supermarket-style food pantry in Alexandria. Dogs of every type can enter three categories of competition: agility, obedience, and special performance. Vendors will be on hand offering canine related information and services. Dogs who want to support the Lazarus Food Pantry but not compete can register as pet patrons, and will receive an official Paws for the People bandana. A photo booth will be available for dogs to take a memorable photo.