Paul Ryan: Keeping Time

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

Marking his sixth solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Keeping Time presents work from five unique series of paintings produced between 1987 and 2018, plus one completed while Ryan was in graduate school. Ryan’s canvases, though seemingly abstract, become increasingly symbolic and conceptually-oriented over the decades, as is the case with his most recent series, which explores consumerism and his own relationship with modern capitalistic practices.

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
8043556553
please enable javascript to view
