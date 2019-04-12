Marking his sixth solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Keeping Time presents work from five unique series of paintings produced between 1987 and 2018, plus one completed while Ryan was in graduate school. Ryan’s canvases, though seemingly abstract, become increasingly symbolic and conceptually-oriented over the decades, as is the case with his most recent series, which explores consumerism and his own relationship with modern capitalistic practices.
Paul Ryan: Keeping Time
Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more