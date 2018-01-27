Paul Fleisher Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

A FRIEND IN NEED IS A MAN'S BEST DOG

is a collection of humor, essays and verse.

Paul Fleisher’s

newest book includes satire and parodies,

as well as essays on political, environmental

and education issues.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
804-288-4346
