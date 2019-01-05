Patsy Cline Tribute: Six Voices

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World Series

Patsy Cline was one of the most influential and acclaimed vocalists of the 21st century, and a true pioneer for women in the music industry. DC vocalists - Jess Eliot Myhre, Maureen Adrady, Karen Jonas, Kitty Gartner, Brian Farrow and Lauren Calve - pay tribute to Virginia’s country music icon in a night of song and story.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
