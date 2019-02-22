Patrick Berran: In Sunshine

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

In his first solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Patrick Berran presents a group of acrylic paintings on panel and several works on paper. Berran explores fresh territory through his provocative and experimental techniques, creating works with layered “screens” of color and pattern rendered in acrylic paint and toner. His compositions transport viewers into a realm where space, texture, and opacity are not always what they seem, and intense colors seem to radiate from even the most matte of surfaces.

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
8043556553
