Pat Garber Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Pat Garber's latest book, The View from the Back of a Whale, is a collection of poetry and prose that spans much of her life - encapsulating both joy and sorrow.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
