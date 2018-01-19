Passport to the World - Words and Music Love Americas Style "Romance for a New World"

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Words & Music Love Americas Style: Romance for a New World

Friday, January 19th at 7:00PM

Join us for an evening of lush and romantic music from Argentina to Canada. We will be singing selections from the Indianas Suite by Argentinian composer Carlos Guastavino. Canada will be represented by John Greer’s hilarious cycle for quartet and four handed piano: Liebesleid-Lieder. We will complete our tour of the hemisphere with popular favorites by George and Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter. Get an early start on Valentine’s Day with an evening with Words&Music!

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
703-436-9948
