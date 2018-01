Quiet Life Motel

Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 pm

Quiet Life Motel create a weave of jazz harmonies, shimmering orchestral textures, and frolicsome grooves led by violinist David Schulman, composer of theme music for NPR’s “The Big Listen.” His sound has been called “mysterious and beautiful” by the Washington Post. Add a touch of soulful vocal, trumpet and percussion for a sound you've never heard before.