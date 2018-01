Ernesto Bravo & Juan Cayrampoma "Andes to Romance"

Sunday, January 14th at 7:00PM

Duo acoustic performers Ernesto and Juan present a mesmerizing program drawing on musical roots from Andean instrumental melodies to classic romance songs from around the world. Ernesto’s virtuosic guitar playing and Juan’s versatile skills on traditional instruments (zamponas, moscenos, quenas and tarkas) will amaze an enthrall.​