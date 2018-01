The Bumper Jackson Duo

January 28th at 7:00PM

Roots jazz, country swing. Stories and songs of Appalachia. Come in, take a seat, and be woven into a musical story that never stops being told. Honored multiple times as the Mid-Atlantic's "Artist of the Year" & "Best Traditional Band", national touring artists the Bumper Jacksons, return to their duo roots with founders Jess Eliot Myhre and Chris Ousley for this unique show.