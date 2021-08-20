The Passionistas Project Hosts 2nd Annual Women's Equality Summit 2021

WHO: The Passionistas Project – an organization inspired to share the positive stories of passionate women from all disciplines and walks of life.

WHAT: For the 2nd Annual Women's Equality Summit 2021, The Passionistas Project is hosting a three-day event with live panels addressing areas of equality affecting women. Through relevant discussions, presentations and storytelling the summit creates a safe environment for individuals to have tough and vital conversations about prevalent gender issues, including AAPI and Jewish hate crimes, disability rights, transgender issues, financial equality, racial and ethnic disparities in pregnancy related death, ageism, mental health issues and more. Spreading awareness of critical components of equality not only empowers women to move forward to overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams but strive for a better, safer and more accessible world.

WHEN: The Passionistas Project 2nd Annual Women's Equality Summit 2021 takes place from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 from 12:45pm EST/9:45am PST through 10:00pm EST/7:00pm PST each day.

WHERE: The Passionistas Project Women's Equality Summit 2021 is an online virtual event. Find out more information and registration details at www.thepassionistasproject.com/2021summit.

DETAILS: The 2nd Annual Women's Equality Summit 2021 will be hosted online from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 and features a jam-packed lineup of artists, creators, activists and entrepreneurs sharing their knowledge to inspire women to continue following their passions and fight for equality for all. Additionally, The Passionistas Project will present the Passionistas Persist Humanitarian Award to comedian and actress Margaret Cho and Passionistas Persist Icon Award to scientist, conservationist and humanitarian Jane Goodall, recognizing these individuals who are working for the equality of all women.

PRICING: Access to all On-Demand Sessions, the Virtual Marketplace and the Pay It Forward Portal is free. Early Bird ticket prices for presentations and entertainment events are $25. Weekend passes are available for $39. Scholarships are available for those who cannot afford to attend and ticket buyers are encouraged to Pay It Forward and buy an extra ticket so someone else in the community can attend.

MORE INFO: www.thepassionistasproject.com/2021summit

###