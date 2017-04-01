Party For a Cause: 7th Anniversary Gala After Party

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Come out for a festive night at the Hylton and support the arts, too. On April 1, the Hylton Center is holding its first-ever After Party in conjunction with its 7th Anniversary Gala. Starting at 8:30 p.m. enjoy a dance band, live DJ, photo booth, craft cocktails by KO Distilling, savory and sweet bites, and a chance to win prizes every 30 minutes. After Party tickets are just $75 and all Gala and After Party activities support performances and programs at the Hylton Center, as well as the Hylton Center's Endowment, ensuring excellence in the years to come.

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

