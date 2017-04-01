Party For a Cause: 7th Anniversary Gala After Party

Come out for a festive night at the Hylton and support the arts, too. On April 1, the Hylton Center is holding its first-ever After Party in conjunction with its 7th Anniversary Gala. Starting at 8:30 p.m. enjoy a dance band, live DJ, photo booth, craft cocktails by KO Distilling, savory and sweet bites, and a chance to win prizes every 30 minutes. After Party tickets are just $75 and all Gala and After Party activities support performances and programs at the Hylton Center, as well as the Hylton Center's Endowment, ensuring excellence in the years to come.