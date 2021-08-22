In 2019, the VMHC and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (BHMVA) began a long-term partnership to share collections and resources to connect more people to the story of Virginia. The Partners in History exhibition explores how two historical organizations can collaborate to offer a more complete understanding of our past as a source of inspiration for the future. Among the exhibition's featured artifacts are such iconic items from the BHMVA collections as a desk used by celebrated civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill during his 22-year career with the Richmond firm of Hill, Tucker & Marsh, developing arguments that dismantled segregation and secured greater justice for all, as well as glimpses of life as captured in the vast photographic archives of the BHMVA, including majorettes from Armstrong High School (1967) and a Maggie L. Walker High School football game (1964) that bring to life the Armstrong-Walker Football Classic.

About the VMHC-BHMVA Partnership

Through this partnership, various collections from the BHMVA are being housed within the VMHC’s purpose-made secure collections storage and digitized to make them more accessible to the public. Staff from both museums are collaborating to select collections for cataloging and digitization, which will make many of these items and their remarkable stories widely discoverable for the first time. The important work of documenting and preserving these collections is a multi-year endeavor but also a labor of love for partners who share a common goal of making the rich tapestry of Virginia’s history accessible to all. There is much to look forward to!