No Part of Nothin’ plays bluegrass and classic country songs featuring tight harmonies, great stories, original songwriting, and virtuoso lead work by some of the region’s best bluegrass pickers. This band is everywhere, from festival stage to local clubs and restaurants, plus airplay on Bluegrass Country Radio, The Bluegrass Jamboree, and WAMU's Open Mic Program, and perform regularly in the D.C. Metropolitan area. They were also recently named as a Wammie (Washington Area Music Award) 2021 finalist for best bluegrass band, and were also nominated as finalists in 2020. In addition to leading the band, Michelle hosts a nightly radio show on Bluegrass Country radio, which can be heard 24/7 on HD radio at 88.5FM Channel 2 in the Washington area, streaming worldwide at BluegrassCountry.org