Parade

to Google Calendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00

Glaize Studio Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue Winchester, VA, Winchester, Virginia 22601

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30PM

Friday, October 25 at 7:30PM

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30PM

Sunday, October 27 at 2:30PM

Book by Alfred Uhry

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds. Daring, innovative and bold, the musical recounts the true story of Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, who is put on trial for the 1913 rape and murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony seal Leo’s fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

Info

Glaize Studio Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue Winchester, VA, Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Theater & Dance
5406654569
to Google Calendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Parade - 2019-10-24 19:30:00
Fill Your Plate

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular