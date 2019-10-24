Thursday, October 24 at 7:30PM

Friday, October 25 at 7:30PM

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30PM

Sunday, October 27 at 2:30PM

Book by Alfred Uhry

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds. Daring, innovative and bold, the musical recounts the true story of Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, who is put on trial for the 1913 rape and murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony seal Leo’s fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.