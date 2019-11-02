Author Pamela K. Kinney’s “Virginia’s Haunted Historic Triangle: Williamsburg, Yorktown, Jamestown and Other Locations” goes even deeper into the ghostly history of Williamsburg, Yorktown, Jamestown, and the other haunted spots of the Historic Triangle in this second edition, with new written content along with the original from the first one, ten new photos with images, and a spooky new cover.
Pamela K. Kinney's Haunted Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Oct 7, 2019Oct 12, 2019
