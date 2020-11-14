Palate, Plate & Pleasure

A Virtual Cooking Journey with Chef George

Proceeds will support health care services for our low-income neighbors.

A 4-course gourmet meal and virtual cook-along with Chef George Huger.

Cook-along with George as he takes you on a delicious culinary journey and provides his best-kept secrets for preparing your favorite Southern Inn Dishes.

$450 per couple

Includes all the freshest ingredients needed for preparing your meal AND three bottles of perfectly paired wines. Some courses will be pre-prepped and ready to eat, some will be prepped and ready to cook, and other will be prepped for cooking with Chef George’s guidance via Zoom.

View detailed meal and wine pairing

Saturday, November 14, 2020

6:30pm to 8:30pm

Food and wine pick-up from 2pm to 4pm at Southern Inn Restaurant.

RSVP by November 4th. SPACE IS LIMITED.

We will email you with additional details about the meal preparations and the timeline for the evening.