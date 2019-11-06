Pajama Jams 2019 Holiday Pajama Drive

PAJAMA JAMS® celebrates 11 years helping children throughout Hampton Roads.

Annual Holiday Pajama Drive starts Wed., November 11, 2019.

11 Years – over 10,000 Pairs

What: Pajama Jams 11th Anniversary "PJs for the Holidays" Pajama Drive

When: November 11 – December 7, 2019

Where: Drop-Off Locations throughout Hampton Roads

2019 Pajama Recipients: The Samaritan House, ForKids and children of BF Williams and James Monroe Elementary schools.

Pajama Jams is a Virginia Beach-based, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to delivering new pajamas to children in need in Hampton Roads. Since 2009, more than 10,000 local children in Hampton Roads have benefitted from Pajama Jams. The charity collects pajamas year ‘round and distributes them during the holiday season.

Pajama Jams’ Mission is Simple: to Bring Comfort to Children in their Time of Need. Every child deserves to feel the love and security that ensures peaceful sleep. Pajama Jams accomplishes this with gifts of pajamas. But, as the need in our area has grown, so has their need for extended support. Starting this year, Pajama Jams has increased their collection goal to reaching 30,000 children throughout the state of Virginia by the 2020 holiday season.

In order to meet this goal, they are asking for the help of the community and area business. The 2019 Pajama Jams 11th Anniversary Holiday Pajama Drives kicks off Wednesday, November 11, 2019, and there are several ways area locals and businesses can choose to help.

How You Can Help:

Pajama Jams holds a series of awareness and collection events as part of the PJs for the Holidays program. Volunteer to host an event and become a pajama collection location during the campaign.

Groups and individuals are encouraged to take the Pajama Pledge by collecting pajamas and bringing them to one of many seasonal dropoff locations. Donors may take the pledge by registering online at http://pajamajams.org/how-you-can-help/take-the-pajama-pledge/

Make a donation at http://pajamajams.org/ or visit Pajama Jams Go Fund Me page to make a contribution. The new Go Fund Me will help raise revenues that will faciliate getting more much-needed help to children in need throughout the Commonwealth. Their page should go live by November 12, 2019.

Companies may sponsor and collect both cash donations and/or pajamas from employees, customers and clients. Sponsorship benefits include:

1. High Visibility

2. Exclusivity

3. Strong Consumer Audience

4. Employee Awareness, Team-Building and Motivation

5. Build Consumer and Brand Loyalty

6. Community Relations

7. Partner with a non-profit that reflects your organization’s core values and vision

8. Give back to the community

This year, there is a need for a van, truck or bus to help transport pajamas collected from the drop off locations, to the sorting location, and ultimately to the distribution point. If any church, school or person can help facilitate pajama transport, please contact Erika Tucker, Founder, Pajama Jams. Phone: 240-344-8939 Email: e.tucker@pajamajams.org

2019 PAJAMA COLLECTION SPONSORS AND DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Coastal Chiropractic (2 locations) 119 W. 21st St., Norfolk and 1812 Baltic Ave, Va Beach

Davidson Orthdontics, 401 N. Great Neck Road, Suite 122, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

iNlet Fitness (2 locations) 2101 W, Great Neck, Va Beach and 2336 Elson Green Ave, Va Beach

Long and Foster, 3181 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Merengue Hair Salon, 3912 Bonney Rd # 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

MOCA, 2200 Parks Ave, Va Beach

Music and Motion Dance Studio, 629 N Lynnhaven Rd, Virginia Beach, VA, 23452

RUNNING Etc., 1940 Laskin Rd # 302, Virginia Beach, VA, 23454 and 1707 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA , 23517.

Studio Bamboo Institute of Yoga 2861 Lynnhaven Dr, Suite 108, Va Beach and 1116 Volvo Pkwy #101, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Whole Foods Market, 1800 Laskin Rd, Va Beach

Wareing’s Gym, 700 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA, 23451

How did Pajama Jams get their start? When military wife and mother of three, Virginia Beach resident Erika Tucker “disappointed” her children on Christmas Eve with gifts of matching pajamas, she decided to show her children that there was much more to life than receiving the latest toy. For her children, giving back to local children in need became a mission of gratitude and a labor of love, one pair at a time.

More information will be available about pajama collection events as they are confirmed and posted to www.pajamajams.org and https://www.facebook.com/DonatePajamas/ .

For more information on how you can help, contact Erika Tucker, Founder, Pajama Jams.

Phone: 240-344-8939

Email: e.tucker@pajamajams.org

Learn more about Pajama Jams at http://pajamajams.org/about/

Visit us at https://www.facebook.com/DonatePajamas